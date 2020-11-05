🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — As the counting of votes continued Wednesday, the fate of several state and federal races hung in the balance.

Four-term Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, 59, of Moosic, closed the gap Wednesday in his battle against Republican challenger Jim Bognet, 45, of Hazle Township.

According to the still unofficial and incomplete vote totals, Bognet has 153,587 votes (50.74%) to Cartwright’s 149,146 votes (49.2%).

The counting of mail-in ballots continued Wednesday and should be concluded today.

In the races for the state Legislature, two remained unsettled.

In the 119th Legislative District, incumbent Democrat Gerald Mullery, 50, of Newport Township, was clinging to a small lead over Republican challenger John Chura, 54, of West Hazleton.

Again, according to unofficial and incomplete tallies, Mullery had 12,693 votes (50.8%) to 12,314 (49.2%) for Chura.

The other tight race was in the 118th Legislative District, where incumbent Democrat Rep. Mike Carroll, 57, of Avoca, held a lead over Republican challenger Andrew Holter, 32 of Laflin.

According to the unofficial.incomplete results, Carroll had 17,374 votes (52.8%) to Holter’s 15,530 (47.2%).

In the 9th Congressional District, incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser breezed to victory over Democratic challenger Dr. Gary Wegman.

Meuser appears to have won a decisive victory for a second term.

According to unofficial and incomplete results, Meuser, 56, of Dallas, had garnered 221,060 votes (67.5%) to Democratic challenger Dr. Gary Wegman, 63, of Limekiln, who tallied 106,218 (32.5%).

One thing was clear on Tuesday — voters for Democratic candidates seemed to prefer mail-in ballots, while Republican voters seemed to prefer in-person voting, which could lead the results to shift as mail-in ballots are continued to be counted.

Unofficial totals in the other local state Legislature races:

• 116th District: Rep. Tarah Toohil, 40, R-Butler Township, 17,739 (73.4%), to Todd Eachus, 57, D-Butler Township, 6,434 (26.6%).

• 120th District: Rep. Aaron Kaufer, 32, R-Kingston, 18,646 (64.5%), to Joanna Bryn Smith, 34, D-Wyoming, 10,256 (35.5%).

• 117th District: Rep. Karen Boback, 69, R-Harveys Lake, unopposed.

• 121st District: Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, 75, D-Wilkes-Barre, unopposed.