HANOVER TWP. — Hanover Area will remain in full remote mode until Jan. 19, Superintendent Nathan Barrett announced at the start of a brief virtual meeting with six board members present Wednesday.

“We’ve come to the determination students will return to school Tuesday, Jan. 19,” Barrett said, explaining the return to school for the new year on the district calendar is Jan. 4, and that “in an abundance of caution” the two additional weeks will give “a 14-day grace period.”

Barrett also said laptop distribution will begin Monday, Nov. 16.

Barrett said a community meeting will be held via Zoom Thursday, Nov. 6 “to give all specific information on our community health, the laptop distribution and our in-person return date.”

Asked by a person participating on line if that means a return to the previously planned hybrid model, Barrett said yes. The district’s model called for students to be split into two groups, one attending in-person four days for a week while the others attended live online, with the two groups switching each week.

Barrett said a link to the community Zoom meeting will be posted on the district Website Thursday.

The School Board also voted to terminate the contract with Business Manager Robert Kachurak, three years after appointing him. Kachurak came to the district after turbulent stretch that had seen both the previous business Manager Tom Cipriano and then-Superintendent Andrew Kuhl leave the district amid discovery of financial problems.

Kachurak’s departure was done through a “mutual settlement agreement,” according to the agenda, and approved without comment.