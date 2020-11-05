Christian Darin Bittner allegedly sold a large amount of heroin and fentanyl

HAZLETON — A Hazleton man could have kept the money but court records say he was honest allegedly delivering a large amount of heroin and fentanyl.

Christian Darin Bittner, 21, of West Ninth Street, was arraigned Thursday on allegations he was the middle man in selling approximately 10 bricks of heroin and fentanyl last summer, according to court records.

Court records say Bittner accepted $90 from the buyer in July 2019, and left the buyer to retrieve the illegal drugs from a residence in the area of Fifth Street. Bittner returned to the buyer delivering five bricks of heroin and fentanyl, court records say.

Bittner again was the middle man in August 2019 when he accepted $500 from the buyer, leaving the buyer behind to retrieve heroin and fentanyl from a residence in the area of North Vine Street, according to court records.

Bittner allegedly returned to the buyer with five bricks of heroin and fentanyl.

During the second sale, Bittner advised the buyer one heroin and fentanyl packet was, “New (expletive),” and to let him know about those, “blaze” ones, court records say.

State police allege Bittner delivered a total of 251 heroin and fentanyl packets during the two sales.

Bittner was arraigned by District Judge Thomas Malloy in Luzerne County Central Court on two counts each of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal use of communication facility. He was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $15,000 bail.