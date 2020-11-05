🔊 Listen to this

DALLAS — A man from Dallas got an early surprise Thursday morning when detectives showed up at his apartment with a search warrant alleging he shared videos online of children engaged in sex acts, according to court records.

Adam Joseph Keithline, 25, of Huntsville Road, admitted he has been viewing child pornography for about four years for personal gratification, court records say.

As Keithline was being interviewed, he allegedly told detectives he knew he was wrong and has a problem in need of counseling.

According to the criminal complaint:

Detectives with the Luzerne County district attorney’s office and West Hazleton police, members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and state police Northeast Computer Crime Unit, received information in May from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children alleging videos of child pornography were uploaded on an instant messaging application linked to Keithline.

Videos traced to Keithline’s account were children engaged in sex acts, the complaint says.

After detectives served a search warrant at Keithline’s apartment, he allegedly admitted to creating the account and uploaded videos and an image of child pornography.

Keithline told detectives his account was shut down after he uploaded the videos, the complaint says.

Keithline was arraigned by District Judge Joseph Spagnuolo Jr. in Luzerne County Central Court on five counts each of possession of child pornography and dissemination of of photographs or film of children engaged in sex acts and a single count of criminal use of communication facility. Keithline was jailed at the county correctional facility without bail as Spagnuolo deemed him a danger to society.