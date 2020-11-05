🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Thursday that there were 67 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and no new deaths.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 5,861; the the death count is at 209.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 3,987 cases and 221 deaths; Monroe County has 2,182 cases and 135 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed that there were 2,900 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 220,566. This is the highest daily increase of cases.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between Oct. 29 and Nov. 4, is 288,689 with 16,992 positive cases. There were 43,941 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., Nov. 4.

There are 8,937 deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 47 new deaths reported.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 4,375 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 646 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 2,391,336 individuals who have tested negative to date.

There are 1,531 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 335 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The department has seen significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 26,902 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,785 cases among employees, for a total of 32,687 at 1,100 distinct facilities in 63 counties.

Out of our total deaths, 5,860 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 12,747 of our total cases are among health care workers.