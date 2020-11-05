🔊 Listen to this

PLAINS TWP. — Township police say they had to twice stun a man with a Taser before they were able to handcuff him while investigating a violent domestic disturbance at 56 N. River St. late Wednesday night.

Jeremy Justin Sonny, 34, who resides at the address, was arrested on domestic violence charges alleging he choked a woman and struck her in the head with a firearm while threatening to kill her and her family, according to court records.

Sonny was arraigned by District Judge Joseph Spagnuolo Jr. at Luzerne County Central Court on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, strangulation, possessing instruments of crime, reckless endangerment, terroristic threats and resisting arrest. Sonny was jailed at the county correctional facility without bail as Spagnuolo deemed him a threat to the woman and society.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to the residence for a domestic disturbance just before 11:30 p.m. and heard a woman crying through the rear door. Police say they have been at the residence several times in the past for domestic disputes.

After officers knocked on the door for several minutes, Sonny answered telling officers he was involved in an argument with his girlfriend who was taking a shower.

Police said when the woman appeared, she was bleeding heavily from a laceration on her head. She told police she got injured in a bar fight.

When the woman was taken away from Sonny, she told officers, “Please help me, he beat the (expletive) out of me,” the complaint says.

She told police Sonny accused her of cheating on him as a reason why he allegedly assaulted her.

Police in the complaint said Sonny choked the woman, struck her in the head with a handgun and threatened to kill her and her family.

Officers told Sonny he was under arrest and to place his hands behind his back.

Sonny advanced toward officers in an aggressive manner and was stunned by a Taser, causing him to fall to the floor, the complaint says.

Police allege Sonny got up and approached the officers again resulting in him getting stunned a second time by a Taser before he was handcuffed.