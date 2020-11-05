🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown on Thursday said Leonard Luba, a Navy veteran from Hanover Township, has been named the 2020 Veteran of the Year by the Wyoming Valley Veterans Day Parade Committee.

Luba, of Steve Street in Hanover Township, will be featured in a different looking Wyoming Valley Veterans Day Parade on Sunday at 2 p.m. with the theme “Honoring Our Veterans and Families of WWII.”

Veterans and their families will be honored for their service and sacrifice to keep our nation free.

Charles Luce of the parade committee said due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, there will be no marching units and spectators are not encouraged except for on the porches along the small parade route.

Luce said there will be police and fire vehicles only, with a special vehicle for the “Outstanding Veteran of 2020.”

The parade begins at 2 p.m. at Public Square and ends there as well. The National Anthem will be played prior to the start of the parade.

Luba enlisted in the U.S. Navy in April 1966, and was honorably discharged in January 1970. He earned several military awards, including the National Defense Service Medal, Navy Unit Commendation, Vietnam Service Medal with three Bronze Stars, the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Republic of Vietnam Meritorious Unit Citation and the Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross w/Palm.

Luba has served with many community organizations for many years, including the Cub Scouts, VFW Post 5267 in Hanover Township — where he served as Commander from 1997-2000 — Hanover Township Ambulance Association, Vietnam Vets Motorcycle Club, and more.

He has also been active with the Hanover Green Cemetery Association for the last 25 years and is known for calling BINGO at the VA Hospital for 12 years.

“Len has earned this nomination, but also he has earned the respect and support of those he helps and serves,” Mayor Brown said.

Luba and his wife have one son.

Luce said although the Parade Committee has decided not to conduct the marching portion of this year’s parade, they are continuing the Veterans Day Essay Contest. Each year, the Parade Committee conducts an essay contest among local school students. Cash awards will be provided to the first, second, and third place winners in grade-level groupings.

Additionally, the tradition of the selection of the “Outstanding Veteran” will be continued to be given to the veteran chosen for his/her military service and efforts to make a difference in the community.

The parade will be comprised of Wilkes-Barre City Police and Fire vehicles and equipment.

A large U.S. flag will be displayed at Public Square.

Outstanding Veteran

The following criteria outlines the basis for the selection of the Outstanding Veteran of the Year:

The nominee:

• Must be a Veteran of the U.S. Military (active or reserve component) having received an honorable discharge.

• Must have demonstrated exemplary service while serving in the U.S. Military.

• Must have demonstrated a commitment to community by having engaged in helping veterans and their families and neighbors in their community.

• Must demonstrate high values, patriotism and character commensurate with being an upstanding citizen.

• May be nominated by a member of the community at-large or a member(s) of the Wyoming Valley Veterans Day Parade Committee.

Essay contest

• This year’s essay theme for students in grades 4 and 5 is: ”Why is Veterans Day important?”

• Students in grades 6-12 will use the theme, “Why it is important to commemorate the end of WWII.”

• Any student enrolled in a school or home-schooled in the Wyoming Valley in grades 4-12 is eligible to participate.

• There will be three award categories for this contest: Grades 4 & 5, Grades 6-8 and Grades 9-12.

• All essays MUST have a cover page containing the following information:

— Essay title

— Name, address, telephone number and e-mail address (if applicable) of contestant.

— Parent or Guardian name and signature.

— Name of school and grade

— All essays must be no less than 500 words (four well-written paragraphs for Grades 4 and 5) and no more than 1,000 words.

— Typewritten essays are preferred but not required.

Essays shall be judged on the following:

— Proper English structure

— Accuracy

— Extent of information

— Originality

Prizes to be awarded

The third-place winner for each category will be awarded $50. The second-place winner for each category will be awarded $100. The first-place winner for each category will be awarded $250. Honorable Mention winners will receive $25.