Senator: Any ballots that arrived after 8 p.m. on Election Day should be segregated

U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey on Thursday night released a statement saying “all votes that comply with Pennsylvania law must be counted, regardless of how long the process takes,” but with a key caveat.

Any ballots that arrived after 8 p.m. on Election Day “should be segregated in case the U.S. Supreme Court decides to correct the unconstitutional decision by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court that invented a new ballot deadline,” the Lehigh Valley Republican added.

“Like many Pennsylvanians, I am concerned that Philadelphia’s vote counting process lacks transparency,” Toomey said.

“The Philadelphia City Commissioners must ensure the integrity of the election and — as mandated by the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania — allow stakeholders to observe the vote counting process. Further, if the initial vote count meets the applicable threshold, a request for a recount should be immediately granted,” he said.

“Finally, once a final count is reached and certified, all parties involved must accept the outcome of the election regardless of whether they won or lost,” Toomey added.