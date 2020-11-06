🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — Hanover Township’s municipal building will be closed from Friday until Nov. 12 due to multiple COVID-19 cases, the Times Leader learned Thursday evening.

The news came via the township’s manager, Samuel Guesto.

According to Guesto, the building will remain closed until 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12.

It’s unclear at this moment if any other restrictions will be necessary once the building reopens, nor did Guesto say specifically how many cases have been diagnosed.

