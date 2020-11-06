🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts is planning an online auction next week ahead of the holiday season.

The online silent auction, called “Shop from Home for the Holidays,” will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, wrapping up at noon on Nov. 13, hosted on the Kirby Center’s Facebook Page.

Auction items will highlight one-of-a-kind, signed posters from artists that have visited the Kirby Center, such as Sebastian Maniscalco, Billy Strings, and Jason Isbell among many others. Additional items to help celebrate the holidays will also be auctioned off so be sure to follow the F.M. Kirby Center on Facebook to view everything that is up for bid.

The auction gives shoppers the opportunity to buy their holiday gifts from home, while supporting the F.M. Kirby Center.

“Like most non-profits and small businesses, the past seven months have been nothing short of a challenge at the F.M. Kirby Center,” said Director of Development Joell Yarmel.

“Proceeds from this online auction will help to sustain the daily operations of the Kirby Center while our stage is dark due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although our doors may be closed, our dedicated staff continues to work to ensure that our community will be able to enjoy all that the Kirby Center has to offer once it is safe to reopen.”