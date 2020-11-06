🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A large crowd of Donald Trump supporters turned out Friday in protest of the presidential vote count that shows Democrat Joe Biden on the verge of victory.

A couple hundred people, carrying signs and shouting “Stop the steal,” and other phrases stood on the corner of East Market Street and Pennsylvania Avenue near Penn Place where the Luzerne County Election Bureau Office is located.

Frank Scavo, a well known Republican who has sought political office in the past, said the protest was organized within an hour when it became clear that Biden was nearing victory over Republican Donald Trump.

The Trump campaign issued a statement early Friday, stating “This election is not over.”

The statement continued:

“The false projection of Joe Biden as the winner is based on results in four states that are far from final. Georgia is headed for a recount, where we are confident we will find ballots improperly harvested, and where President Trump will ultimately prevail.

“There were many irregularities in Pennsylvania, including having election officials prevent our volunteer legal observers from having meaningful access to vote counting locations.

“We prevailed in court on our challenge, but were deprived of valuable time and denied the transparency we are entitled to under state law.

“In Nevada, there appear to be thousands of individuals who improperly cast mail ballots. Finally, the President is on course to win Arizona outright, despite the irresponsible and erroneous ‘calling’ of the state for Biden by Fox News and the Associated Press.

“Biden is relying on these states for his phony claim on the White House, but once the election is final, President Trump will be re-elected.”

Biden has not claimed victory as of Friday afternoon, only saying he was “confident” he would prevail.

County GOP Chair responds

Justin Behrens, chairman of the Luzerne County Republican Party, also issued a statement.

“There is a completely different standard when voting by mail versus voting in person. When you vote in person you have a stronger checks and balances to ensure the voter rather than the mail-in ballot.

“For the last month I saw our taxpayer money has been going to promoting the mail-in ballot. There were TV ads, billboard signs, and mailings to vote by mail. There were zero ads for voting in person.

“It is a disgrace that the poll watchers are being blocked in Philadelphia from doing their civil duty. If there is nothing to hide then let them watch.

“I would argue to possibly have a re-vote in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to ensure the integrity of the vote.’