U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright was declared the winner in his race to retain his seat in 8th Congressional Distirct against Jim Bognet on Friday afternoon by the Associated Press.

Cartwright issued the following statement:

“Eight years ago I ran for Congress for the first time, and made a promise that I would be a Representative who worked for all Northeastern Pennsylvanians. And today, I am full of pride and gratitude that I can continue working for this great region.

“This win, however, is not about me. It’s about Northeastern Pennsylvanians, and it’s because of our volunteers and supporters who mobilized voters across the region amid a tumultuous election cycle. Voters have made me optimistic for the future we have ahead. Together, we will create an inclusive economy, protect hard-earned benefits and affordable health care, and modernize our aging infrastructure.

“I applaud Mr. Bognet for putting his name on the ballot, but ultimately our vision to Move Northeastern Pennsylvania forward won. Regardless of who you voted for, the commitment I made eight years ago still rings true today — I will work for every Northeastern Pennsylvanian.”