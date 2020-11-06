🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE – As former Vice President Joe Biden closed in on a victory in Tuesday’s presidential election, the head of the Luzerne County Republican Party suggested an extreme measure to keep President Donald Trump in the White House.

“I would argue to possibly have a re-vote in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to ensure the integrity of the vote,” Luzerne County Republican Party Chairman Justin Behrens told the Times Leader on Friday.

Behrens comment came after being asked to comment on Trump’s unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud on Thursday night on national television.

“There is a completely different standard when voting by mail versus voting in person,” Behrens said in a statement emailed to the Times Leader. “When you vote in person you have a stronger checks and balances to ensure the voter rather than the mail-in ballot.”

Bi-partisan state legislation passed last year allowed voting by mail without an excuse or reason required in Pennsylvania.

“For the last month I saw our taxpayer money has been going to promoting the mail-in ballot. There were TV ads, billboard signs, and mailings to vote by mail. There were zero ads for voting in person,” he maintained..

“It is a disgrace that the poll watchers are being blocked in Philadelphia from doing their civil duty. If there is nothing to hide then let them watch.”

