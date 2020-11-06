🔊 Listen to this

While Luzerne County has tallied 149,958 general election votes to date, thousands more could be added in coming days, officials said.

The largest group would be provisional ballots, which are marked by hand at the polls and must be reviewed by the county Election Board to determine if they will be counted.

County Manager C. David Pedri said Friday there are 3,648 provisional ballots awaiting board review.

These ballots are counted last because the board must verify these voters are properly registered and did not already submit a mail ballot that would nullify the provisional one.

The board is set to convene at 8 a.m. Monday in the county’s Penn Place Building at 20 N. Pennsylvania Ave. in Wilkes-Barre to start the adjudication process.

Overseas military ballots also must be counted. The county has received 442 of those to date, although military voters have until 5 p.m. on Nov. 10 — next Tuesday, or a week after the general election — to return their ballots under state law, Pedri said.

In addition, the county has another batch of mail ballots that were set aside for various reasons pending review by the Election Board.

For example, at least 500 must be formally thrown out under a state court ruling because the voters did not place their ballots inside inner secrecy envelopes as required, officials said.

Others were set aside because they were missing signatures on the outer envelopes or contained the dates of birth instead of the dates the voter filled them out. A few also were unable to be read by scanner tabulators because they were torn, contained extraneous writing or had more than the allowable number of candidates selected in at least one race by voters, officials said.

How many mail ballots were set aside? County officials have not generated a total count. The state’s online mail status dashboard indicated the county has 1,471 remaining mail ballots to process, with 55,718 mail ballots tallied to date.

All of these potential added votes — provisional, military and ones flagged to review — are for ballots received within the clear and undisputed deadlines, officials said.

No county results factor in mail ballots received in the three days following the election. County officials are segregating those ballots and won’t add them to the count until the U.S. Supreme Court decides if it will issue an opinion on whether they should be counted, officials said. The state Supreme Court had ruled the ballots could be counted.

Pedri said Friday the county has received 225 mail ballots after 8 p.m. on Election Day that were postmarked by Nov. 3. These ballots will be reviewed and counted by the election board at 3 p.m. today in courtroom A at Penn Place so they are documented as the county awaits state guidance on how they will be handled.

With votes counted to date, the county has a 67.87% turnout among the 220,963 registered voters, the county’s online reporting system says.