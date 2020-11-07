🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — An event planned for Saturday on Public Square plans to celebrate what organizers have dubbed ”Voters Decided Day of Celebration.”

Organized by SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania, the event kicks off at noon on Saturday to celebrate, perhaps a bit prematurely, the culmination of the 2020 election cycle.

According to a release from SEIU, the event, which echos others held across the nation, “will bring together millions of Americans across racial, generational, geographical and occupational lines to tell leaders to protect the values that underpin American democracy: counting every vote, the peaceful transition of power and putting power in the hands of the people where it belongs.”

The event will largely celebrate the essential workers who were involved in the election.

“The #VotersDecided actions are the next step in organizing, mobilizing and fighting for an economy and democracy that works for all,” the release reads.

The event will feature live music, speakers and artists. Event organizers are requiring those who come to wear a mask and practice social distancing, and will have hand sanitizing stations available.

It is worth noting that, as of time of writing, the election has not technically been called, with most outlets reporting Joe Biden leading with 253 electoral votes compared to President Donald Trump’s 213.