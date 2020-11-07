🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The odds are against the effort by some city council members to use gaming grants for COVID-19 relief, Mayor George Brown said.

The three-member bloc of Tony Brooks, John Marconi and Beth Gilbert McBride on Thursday opposed applying for Local Share Account funds for projects proposed by Brown. Instead, they favored funding still unspecified programs for residents.

“They cannot do that,” Brown said Friday after he issued a press release in response to council’s meeting the previous night.

Brown said he confirmed with Mandy Book of the Commonwealth Financing Authority in Harrisburg, the state entity that administers LSA program funds, COVID-19 relief is not an eligible use.

A message left with Book was not returned Friday.

Additionally, state Sen. John Yudichak, I-Swoyersville, said it was unlikely the state would allocate funding for a program yet to be identified with the Nov. 30 application deadline approaching.

“That concerns me,” said Yudichak, who plays a key role in presenting the applications for approval.

To try to create something that’s outside the lines of eligibility, the city might lose out entirely. “That, I don’t think is in the best interest of the city,” Yudichak said.

There are relief funds available and Yudichak offered to work with the city to pursue them.

In his press release Brown was critical of the opposition that could all but shut the city out of the competition for the money provided by revenues of the nearby Mohegan Sun Pocono casino in Plains Township.

“It is disheartening that the three (3) council members – Ms. Gilbert McBride, Mr. Marconi and Mr. Brooks made these decisions, and I would respectfully request them to reconsider for the benefit of the citizens and children of Wilkes-Barre,” Brown said.

Brooks replied, “I am disappointed that the Department of Community and Economic Development in Harrisburg cannot see through their guidelines to help Wilkes-Barreans who are suffering from COVID-related financial issues. But I am still eager to work with Mayor Brown to help vulnerable, low-income, senior-citizen homeowners with his proposed fee increases.”

The mayor faces opposition from some council members on his proposal to double the annual sewer and recycling fees to $100 to balance his $53.2 million budget for 2021.

Marconi remained steadfast in all but one application, the request for $410,000 for the Schools and Homes in Education or SHINE program. The program provides home visits, afterschool and summer programming, promotion of parental involvement in the education process and curriculum coordination with teachers.

“I will reconsider the SHINE program which is for the children and the other three I won’t consider that for this year. I will consider it fo the following year,” Marconi said.

Next year might be too late, Brown said.

Marconi joined councilment Bill Barrett and Mike Belusko in a 3-2 vote in support of one application, a $150,000 request to purchase three cruisers for the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department.

The SHINE application and three others all failed by a 3-2 vote:

• $700,000 for the new $70 million operations facility for the Luzerne County Transportation Authority on the former Murray Complex along South Pennsylvania Avenue.

• $532,660 for a new Emergency Operations Center in a city-owned building near the former dog park in Hollenback Park.

• $689,527 for renovations at City Hall to include HVAC system upgrades, exterior repairs, interior painting and plaster repairs, flooring, LED lighting and restrooms.

When informed the LSA grants do not require the city to match funding, McBride said in an email that it did not change things. “I still believe we need to narrow our focus to help the residents directly, not through pet projects that the mayor chooses,” she said.

If the mayor presented the SHINE application alone on the agenda for a vote, Gilbert said it would have been approved.

Gilbert said neither she nor Marconi and Brooks were looking into cash payment for residents. “We are looking at what options are available for COVID-19 relief in general, not direct cash payments, and we will be proceeding accordingly with the Department of Community and Economic Development,” she said.