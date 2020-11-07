🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Downtown Wilkes-Barre Business Association on Friday discussed several events happening in center city as the holidays approach.

On the agenda were the pop-up shops, the annual dine out project, Small Business Saturday and the opening of a new Geisinger 65Forward center in Midtown Village.

Larry Newman, executive director of the Diamond City Partnership, took center stage during the virtual meeting and talked about all the events.

“Since 2013 in downtown Wilkes-Barre, we have been recognizing Small Business Saturday with discounts and promotions offered by a host of locally owned businesses in the downtown,” Newman said. “This will again happen this year on Nov. 28.”

The 2020 Holiday Pop-Up Shops will open on Small Business Saturday.

Newman said the Downtown Wilkes-Barre Holiday Pop-Up Shops are intended to provide local independent retailers, both established and start-ups, with a no-cost opportunity to test-drive a physical presence in Downtown Wilkes-Barre, especially those that may have lost a location or need additional assistance in reaching customers as an impact of COVID-19. Applications to participate were due on Monday, Oct. 28.

“The holidays are a critical time for retailers to promote and sell their goods to sustain and continue operating, and this year is more imperative than ever for them to have this opportunity,” Newman said. “The Downtown Wilkes-Barre Holiday Pop-Up Shop Program is an initiative of the Diamond City Partnership and the Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Commerce. This program is presented by PPL and the structures have been funded by the Luzerne County Cares Act funding.”

Newman said vendors can be retailers of gifts, home goods and decor, apparel and accessories, specialty foods, books, sporting goods, pet supplies, boutique items, art items, locally made goods, toys, and more. Ideal applicants are individuals currently operating a home-based business, businesses wishing to open a second location, or business concepts with minimal start-up inventory.

Selected applicants will become tenants in a temporary “Pop-Up” Holiday Market, located on Public Square in Downtown Wilkes-Barre, for a 16-day period during the peak holiday shopping season. The shops, designed by Bohlin Cywinski Jackson, are portable pop-up shops that can be utilized in safe open-market settings with proper social distancing measures, and will provide businesses throughout Luzerne County the opportunity to sell their products on-site.

The goal of this program is to assist in a recovery strategy for retail vendors in our area due to COVID-19, to drive traffic into Downtown Wilkes-Barre, and to assist in elevating Downtown’s retail tenant and merchandise mix over time.

Newman also talked about the 76th Wyoming Valley Veterans Day Parade that will be held in a much-altered form on Sunday, at 2 p.m.

The parade will honor our community’s veterans with a scaled-down vehicular procession past a giant American flag on Public Square. While this year’s event is strictly symbolic, Newman said, without the typical array of marching units and crowds of spectators, it will provide a quiet, socially distanced tribute to our veterans as we commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II.

Newman also reminded everyone that despite the challenges presented by the pandemic, Downtown Wilkes-Barre is open for business.

More than 30 different Downtown dining establishments that are currently providing outdoor and indoor dining, takeout, and delivery; Wilkes-Barre Movies 14; Downtown’s retailers and personal service providers are open and ready to serve the public.

“Our business owners, universities and institutions, and office and apartment building owners are all working hard to ensure that Downtown Wilkes-Barre remains safe and welcoming to employees, customers, residents, students, and visitors alike,” Newman said.