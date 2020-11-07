🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Kathy Bozinski, chair of the Luzerne County Democratic Party, Saturday said “everyday, working people” made the difference in the 2020 Presidential election.

With former Vice President Joe Biden declared the winner over President Donald Trump, Bozinski said counties across the U.S., like Luzerne County, delivered big for Biden.

“This wasn’t an election about Biden slam dunk,” Bozinski said. “Counties like ours across the nation worked hard to shave those margins that Trump got in 2016. They all contributed to Joe Biden’s victory.”

In Luzerne County in 2020, according to unofficial results, Trump received 84,649 votes (56.8%) to Biden’s 62,983 (42.2%).

Those numbers compare to 2016 when Trump received 78,688 (58.3%) votes in Luzerne County to Hillary Clinton’s 52,457 votes (38.9%).

Biden received 10,532 more votes in 2020 than Clinton got in 2016. Trump added 5,962 votes in 2020 to his 2016 total.

“This was due to the determination of the everyday people — working people — who decided to get off their couches and decided they needed to do something,” Bozinski said. “They wanted to do what they could to effect change in our country. They mailed in ballots or they went to the polls to vote and make that change happen. And they sure did,.”

Sen. Casey statement

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Scranton, released the following statement to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their victory:

“I congratulate President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their victory in this campaign.

“It’s now time to unite and heal our nation so we can build back better.

“Coming together as one nation, we can defeat the virus, rebuild our economy for workers and families and provide a brighter future for our children.”

U.S. Rep. Cartwright

U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Moosic, issued a statement after the Associated Press declared Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 presidential election:

“A record number of Americans made their voices heard in this election, and they chose a vision for our nation that is rooted in working with and for every American.

“We have a lot of work ahead of us, but with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the White House, we can begin on the path to binding our nation’s wounds and move America forward!”

PA Dem Chair comments

Pennsylvania Democratic Party Chairwoman Nancy Patton Mills and Vice Chair Sharif Street released the following statement:

“Our last votes are being counted and we can finally say it: Joe Biden, a native son of Pennsylvania, has won the Keystone State and the presidency. Kamala Harris will be vice president of the United States.

“Our hearts are full of gratitude toward everyone who made this moment in Pennsylvania and American history possible. This is the end result of four years of tireless work from Pennsylvania Democrats.

“After 2016, we promised we would flip this state back to blue and accomplish the mammoth task of defeating an incumbent president — and we delivered.

“From top to bottom, this was a complete team effort from Democratic leaders across the commonwealth: our extraordinary county chairs, dedicated staff, and inspired volunteers who worked day and night to organize and mobilize their communities.

“We always knew this would be a hard-fought battle and there was never a moment of complacency. We promised to compete in every county from Erie to Northampton and Monroe to Westmoreland — and that’s exactly what we did.

“We congratulate our election officials and election workers in every corner of the commonwealth who rose to the occasion and ran a smooth, transparent election in the face of unprecedented challenges.

“This is a victory for the integrity of our democracy — and every vote must continue to be counted.

“Joe Biden is president-elect of the United States and Kamala Harris is Vice President-elect. We look forward to their leadership. May the Biden presidency be one of grace, dignity, and leadership for all Pennsylvania families.”

Statement of President-elect Joe Biden

“I am honored and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice President-elect Harris.

“In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted. Proving once again, that democracy beats deep in the heart of America.

“With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation.

“It’s time for America to unite. And to heal.

“We are the United States of America. And there’s nothing we can’t do, if we do it together.“