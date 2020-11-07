🔊 Listen to this

Eligible Pennsylvania veterans and their beneficiaries who face an unexpected financial need for the necessities of life such as food, shelter, fuel and clothing, can find help through the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs’ (DMVA) Veterans Temporary Assistance (VTA) program.

“Sometimes life takes an unexpected turn resulting in a financial hardship, but Pennsylvania veterans don’t have to face adversity alone or go without basic necessities,” said Maj. Gen. (ret.) Eric Weller, deputy adjutant general for Veterans Affairs. “The VTA can help veterans and their beneficiaries stay safe and healthy during unforeseen circumstances like loss of income, a sickness or a disability.”

Eligible veterans or their beneficiaries can qualify for an amount not to exceed $1,600 in a 12-month period.

Eligibility requirements include: a person who served in the Armed Forces of the United States (discharged under honorable conditions), died in service, or was killed in action, or suffered a service-connected disability.

“The current COVID-19 pandemic, a fire or a flood are prime examples of something unforeseen that can cause a financial hardship and qualify people for VTA,” said Weller.

To apply, contact the county veterans affairs director in the county you reside.

For more information about the program’s criteria, eligibility and needed documentation, go to Veterans Temporary Assistance.

Learn more about the DMVA by visiting online at — www.dmva.pa.gov or follow us at www.facebook.com/padmva or www.twitter.com/padmva.

New funding available

to protect PA’s homeless

Gov. Tom Wolf this week announced that nearly $20 million is now available to assist Pennsylvanians currently experiencing homelessness.

The commonwealth received its second allocation of federal COVID-19 Homeless Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG-CV) funds, and the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) has set aside a portion of those funds to be used toward emergency shelter in preparation for the winter months 2020-21.

“As winter quickly approaches, Pennsylvania is bracing for a surge in COVID-19 cases, all while continuing its usual work of providing shelter and services to those who are homeless,” said Gov. Wolf. “As we expect to see an increase in the rate of cases, we are also expecting to see a decrease in the amount of volunteers and resources this winter. This funding will help provide the tools that communities need to protect their residents, providing them safe shelter and preventing the spread of coronavirus further.”

Under a new grant program called ESG-CV Code Blue, applicants may apply for funding for emergency shelter and temporary emergency shelter to expand shelter for those experiencing homelessness. The program will prioritize the use of these funds to assist homeless providers and communities prepare for, prevent the spread of and respond to COVID-19 through the use of emergency shelter and temporary emergency shelter components.

The funds may be used for any single activity or combination of eligible activities as outlined below and address the priorities and any published supplemental requirements of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act in order to prepare for, prevent the spread of and respond to COVID-19.

The minimum grant amount awarded will be $15,000 and there is no maximum grant amount. All funds awarded must be used by April 1, 2021. The application window will be open until Nov. 16, 2020, and program guidelines can be found here.

Another request for proposals, which will include all eligible ESG-CV activities, will be released in the beginning of 2021.

Pennsylvanians advised to limit

on screen time; get annual eye exam

Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine this week advised Pennsylvanians to limit screen time and schedule an annual eye exam to protect eye health.

“With more access to technology and more digital learning and entertainment during COVID-19, we see Pennsylvanians, including our young learners, increasing their screen time,” Dr. Levine said. “To prevent eye strain, we encourage our young Pennsylvanians and working professionals to limit screen time by taking a break, spending time outdoors when able, staying hydrated and making an appointment for your annual eye exam. Vision is a gift and we need to protect our health and well-being as we adapt to changes in lifestyle.”

To avoid visual discomfort and eye strain from hours of remote learning or work, the Department of Health suggests:

• Positioning your electronic device at least an arm’s length away and a bit below your line of vision to protect vision as well as posture;

• Alternating your online consumption when able, like reading a physical book instead of e-book or listening to a video instead of watching it;

• Adjusting the brightness and contrast of your screen to your comfort level;

• Taking a break outdoors when possible to reduce progression of nearsightedness;

• Staying hydrated, eating well and getting adequate exercise;

• Blinking regularly to keep your eyes from feeling dry and tired;

• Getting an annual eye exam.

“For students, this year’s back-to-school list may have looked different, but it is still important to receive an annual eye exam,” Dr. Levine said. “Having a child’s vision tested by an eye care professional can help them towards greater success in the classroom, social development and better health across their lifespan. By maintaining your vision and eye health, an adult can protect themselves from risks of chronic health conditions, death, falls and injuries, social isolation, depression, and other psychological problems and even improve their sleep.”

For more information on eye and school health, visit the department’s website at — www.health.pa.gov.

State virtual vaping summit to

address health impacts of vaping

The departments of Health (DOH) and Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) this week hosted the final presentations of a two-day virtual summit drawing more than 550 attendees together to discuss research, policies and programs regarding the vaping epidemic in Pennsylvania.

“Thousands across Pennsylvania fall victim to the strategically marketed tobacco and vaping products and are unaware of the significant health impacts such as nicotine addiction and lung associated injuries,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “I am proud to see experts, advocacy groups, and local authorities come together to discuss challenges and find opportunities to address the vaping epidemic.”

E-cigarettes, commonly referred to as e-cigs, e-hookahs, mods, vape pens, vapes or electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS), contain nicotine and other harmful and potentially harmful ingredients.

Nicotine is a highly addictive product and leaves long-lasting effects on brain development.

Young people who use e-cigarettes may be more likely to use other tobacco products, including cigarettes.

This year’s vaping summit brought together experts virtually to present the latest research and information on health considerations, advocacy and policy work, resources for e-cigarette prevention and cessation and the opportunity for professional networking.

The summit featured speakers from the American Lung Association, University of Pennsylvania, University of Pittsburgh, and Philadelphia Department of Public Health. This summit was supported through American Lung Association, Pennsylvania Alliance to Control Tobacco (PACT), and TRU (Tobacco Resistance Unit).

Attendees were invited to participate in virtual breakout discussions focused on the successes and challenges of school-based and community-based prevention programs, addressing new e-cigarette product use in schools and the community, identifying other cessation programs and opportunities within communities around the commonwealth, engaging youth in prevention efforts in a virtual environment, and engaging community coalitions and partners in prevention efforts with a focus on adapting approaches during the pandemic.

You can influence someone’s decisions to use e-cigarettes or other tobacco products by:

• Setting a good example by being tobacco-free.

• Telling them why these products are harmful and encouraging them to learn the facts and get tips for quitting tobacco products by visiting the Surgeon General’s e-cigarette website.

• Encouraging them to up an appointment with their health care provider so that they can talk to a medical professional about the health risks of e-cigarettes.

If you use tobacco and need free help quitting, visit smoke-free.gov or call 1-800-QUIT-NOW.

For information about vaping, visit health.pa.gov.