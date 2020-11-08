WVW middle school raising funds to buy sneakers for military

🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — Continuing a tradition set forth in 2019, a Wyoming Valley West teacher is raising money to help members of the military get sneakers. But, of course, it has to be a bit different this year.

Lori Tillger, an eighth-grade family and consumer sciences teacher at the school district’s middle school, set up a Christmas tree about a month early, but decorated it with red, white and blue for Veterans’ Day.

“We can’t do the Veterans’ Day event this year because of the pandemic,” she said. “We felt bad, so everyone says, ‘Put up the Christmas tree, and decorate it red, white and blue!’”

The event she’s talking about was one first held last year, which she organized after watching an installment of World News with David Muir last summer.

In it, she learned about a nonprofit organization called Sneakers for Soldiers, founded by Deborah Hausladen, whose son was serving in the military in the Middle East. Hausladen’s son asked if she could send sneakers, as the military did not provide troops with shoes suitable for exercising, and the nonprofit was born.

And it was Muir’s coverage of Hausladen’s nonprofit that inspired Tillger to reach out to it and start raising money at the school. She said last year, the school raised $5,000 for the nonprofit — adding that she and Hausladen have actually become friends.

But things are different this year, and the kids at the school can’t gather together for an event. So, enter the repurposed Christmas tree.

Tillger said the school is selling decorations to be placed on the tree, pieces of paper that will bear the donor’s name. Larger pieces of paper cost $5, and smaller ones will be $1.

“We’ve collected $400 so far, and we’re going until at least (this coming) Friday,” Tillger said, adding that the fundraiser could potentially last for the rest of November.

She said that, based on the response last year, students at the school were happy to get involved.

“The kids were excited to know they did something good,” she said, adding that appreciative members of the military sent the school a flag to display in thanks of the donations raised last year.

Tillger said that, if you are interested in getting involved, you can mail (or alternatively drop off) a check made out to Sneakers for Soldiers to the Wyoming Valley West Middle School, attention Lori Tillger, at 201 Chester St., Kingston, PA 18704.