WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Saturday that there were 80 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and three new deaths.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 6,125; the the death count is at 214.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 4,080 cases and 222 deaths; Monroe County has 2,259 cases and 135 deaths.

On Saturday, the Department of Health confirmed that there were 4,035 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 227,985.

This is the highest daily increase of cases.

The state does not release a report on Sundays. A two-day combined report will be issued Monday.