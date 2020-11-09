🔊 Listen to this

Meanwhile back at the pandemic.

While the presidential campaign caught all of the headlines and the attention of an anxious country, that other story kept raging on — the COVID-19 pandemic.

As voters went to the polls to elect a president, the novel coronavirus kept spreading, setting new records nationally, statewide and here in Luzerne County.

This virus ain’t goin’ away folks.

On Monday, there will be a news conference in Harrisburg, where Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine will discuss COVID-19 in the commonwealth and provide an update on the Early Warning Monitoring Dashboard.

Dr. Levine will encourage Pennsylvanians to stay vigilant and continue taking precautions to keep themselves safe, including social distancing and wearing masks.

Despite this constant advice from Levine and Gov. Tom Wolf and infectious disease experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci, people are not heeding the advice.

Like it or not, we must wear those masks, we must practice social distancing and we must do all we can to push this virus back.

We really don’t know when an effective vaccine will be available. In the meantime, we are not rounding any corner — the virus is raging.

So let’s all do the right thing here. Let’s wear those masks. If we do it for a month, we will see a drastic reduction in new cases and deaths.

Honor veterans this week

There were two Veterans Day Parades in Luzerne County on Sunday. Both were altered because of the pandemic. But they were held and veterans were honored.

As all veterans should be honored.

We here at the Times Leader will again honor veterans with several stories about local veterans who bravely served our country. We will tell you about these patriots who put service above self and went off to battle — some never to return.

Each of us should thank our veterans for their service. We should tell them that we appreciate all they did to preserve our freedom.

And display the American flag to show that you support veterans. Wear red, white and blue. It’s the least we can do to show our love and respect for all veterans.

Awesome voting numbers

Election 2020 set new records for votes cast and votes received. It shows that Americans do want to be a part of the process. Whether you voted in person or by mail, the important issue is that you took the time to vote and to let your voice be heard.

This has to continue moving forward. We have to continue to participate in the process. And we must encourage qualified candidates of all parties to seek public office. We need capable people to seek and hold elective office.

Like in any contest, there are winners and losers. We have to be able to accept defeat and be humble in victory. And when the dust settles, we have to roll up our sleeves and get to work for the betterment of all Americans.

This is as good a time as any to rid the system of partisan politics and to work across the aisle to effect meaningful legislation that benefits all Americans, not just those of a particular political party.

Let the healing begin.