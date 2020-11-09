🔊 Listen to this

Wilkes-Barre-based Castillo Real Estate LLC has submitted an offer to purchase Luzerne County’s former juvenile detention center for $50,000, according to Tuesday’s council work session agenda.

Roy Castillo, the company’s managing member, said he has owned and operated the restaurant Margarita Azul in the city for a decade and would renovate the detention center for office space and loft apartments.

A GAR High School graduate, Castillo said he has extensive property restoration knowledge to put the neglected building back into public use.

“By having this property occupied once again — especially by someone who has an understanding and the resources to renovate and generate revenue from said property — would help the county and community by producing more tax income,” he wrote in the proposed purchase offer.

Constructed as a women’s prison in 1937, the three-story brick Wilkes-Barre building has been vacant since the county stopped sending youths there in 2002. The structure overlooks the county’s Water Street prison and is accessible from a now-gated driveway off North River Street.

Council publicly sought proposals from prospective buyers, and Castillo Real Estate was the lone bidder.

The proposed purchase is up for discussion during the work session, which follows a 6 p.m. meeting. Directions on attending the virtual session are posted in council’s public meetings online section at luzernecounty.org.

Two budget presentations also are scheduled for the work session — the district attorney’s office and correctional services division.

New employees

Twenty-six county workers were hired in October, according to the newly released monthly personnel report.

Seven new employees are correctional officers hired at $15.81 per hour: Cooper Bartle, Khalil Lewis, Matthew Strosser-Thomas, Daniel Turak, Dale Werkheiser, Kayla Whitebread and Rogelio Zepeda.

Six 911 telecommunicators were hired at $15.65 per hour: Caitlin Cook, Tiffany Dubreuil, Shawn Earles, Jolene Golubieski, Colleen Harding and Arminda Moran.

The other new workers along with their positions and hourly compensation: Alan Brezinski, planning/zoning analyst, $23.54; Maria Cinti, human resources coordinator, $18.46; Patricia Courtney, district attorney adult victim witness coordinator, $14.32; Kevin Crowley, probation IT specialist, $21.98; Kezia Hanley, election bureau administrative assistant, $16.15; Allison Klus, Children and Youth caseworker 1, $16.14; Charles Krommes Jr., Emergency management planner, $18.31; Andrew Mahler and Nina Ruggiero, deputy sheriffs, $16.69; Steven James Morgan, building/grounds custodial worker, $12.90; Kathleen Moser, treasurer clerk, $12.90; Terri Pendolphi, Children and Youth legal assistant, $14.97; and Ronald Ziomek, court administrative assistant, $15.38.

Departures

Two workers passed away in October, the report said — probation officer Mark Buss and solicitor’s office executive secretary Sandra Shaw.

The employment separations of 911 telecommunicators Gerald Jones Jr. and Kevon Moore were listed as involuntary.

Ten employees resigned during the month: deeds clerk Bree Beyer; aging agency care manager Noel Ceglia; deputy sheriffs Brian Drust, Robert Kleppinger and Gary Teasdale Jr.; telecommunicators Ryan Hughes and Amanda Oliveras; correctional officer Dana Nickol; human resources generalist Christina Prushinski; and Children and Youth caseworker Kathryn Spence.

Building/grounds custodial worker Stephen Serafin retired.

Transfers

Six county employees changed positions due to internal merit hirings in October, according to the report.

These workers and their new jobs and hourly compensation: Melody Bartusek, senior center operator 2, $15.38; Jennifer DeLuca, aging agency care manager, $19.38; Lorraine Kosik, human services fiscal officer, $23.08; Brian Kruczek, prison supply clerk, $29.03; Rose Norton, Children and Youth social service aide, $17.72; and Ashley Williams, Mental Health/Developmental Services caseworker supervisor, $19.71.

