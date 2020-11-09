The Times Leader Beer Gang is back with its weekly episode.
This week the gang reviewed Yuengling Flight, a new light beer offering from the Pottsville brewery.
The Beer Gang releases a new episode each Monday.
Previous episodes of the Beer Gang can be seen by following the links below, or going to the Beer Gang’s YouTube page:
• Episode 1: Yuengling Hershey’s Porter – https://tinyurl.com/yxvapody
• Episode 2: Benny Brewing Company’s Benny Fest – https://tinyurl.com/y3hzjusl
• Episode 3: Pacifico – https://tinyurl.com/y36frkwy
• Episode 4: Wallenpaupack Brewing Co. IPAs – https://tinyurl.com/yygcc3ft
You can also see previous episodes of The Beer Gang at the Gang’s YouTube channel by clicking here. New episodes are available each Monday exclusively on timesleader.com.