WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Monday that there were 81 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and no new deaths.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 6,206; the the death count is at 215.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 4,106 cases and 222 deaths; Monroe County has 2,287 cases and 135 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed that there were 3,402 new cases on Monday, Nov. 9, in addition to 2,909 new cases reported Sunday, Nov. 8, for a two-day total of 6,311 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 234,296.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between Nov. 2 and Nov. 8, is 329,072 with 20,958 positive cases. There were 40,108 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., November 7 and 38,284 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., Nov. 8.

As of 11:59 p.m., Saturday Nov. 8, there were five new deaths and as of 11:59 p.m., Sunday Nov. 9, there were four new deaths reported, for a total of 9,024 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 5,629 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 645 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 2,455,856 individuals who have tested negative to date.

There are 1,652 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 353 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The department has seen significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 27,729 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,879 cases among employees, for a total of 33,608 at 1,115 distinct facilities in 63 counties.

Out of our total deaths, 5,907 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 12,975 of our total cases are among health care workers.