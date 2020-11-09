🔊 Listen to this

The five-member Luzerne County Election Board painstakingly reviews flagged mail ballots Monday to determine which will be counted.

Before noon Monday, Luzerne County’s Election Board accepted another 423 mail ballots as part of its still-ongoing review, which is performed in public at the Penn Place Building in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

These ballots had been received by the county before 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3, but had been flagged for anomalies.

For example, a few voters wrote down their birth date on the outer mailing envelope instead of the date they filled it out. Those ballots were accepted by the board, said county assistant solicitor Michael Butera.

Others were flagged because the scanner tabulators would not read them due to tears or extraneous writing.

At least 500 were formally thrown out under a state court ruling because the voters did not place their ballots inside inner secrecy envelopes as required, officials said. Some also had to be tossed because the voters did not sign the outer envelope.

The latest additions will be added to last week’s county tally of 149,958 general election votes.

Because flagged mail ballots are tackled first, it’s unclear if the board will start reviewing provisional ballots today or tomorrow.

Butera said attorneys from both major political parties plan to observe the provisional portion of the board’s review.

Provisional ballots are marked by hand at the polls and counted last because the board must verify these voters are properly registered and did not already submit a mail ballot that would nullify the provisional one.

There are 3,648 provisional ballots awaiting board review.

Under the county’s home rule charter, the county election board is filled by four council-appointed citizens — two Republicans and two Democrats — and a fifth board member/chairperson from any political party selected by those four, which is currently Democrat Jeanette Tait.

The other board members are Republicans Joyce Dombroski-Gebhardt and Keith Gould and Democrats Peter Ouellette and Audrey Serniak.

Overseas military ballots also must be counted. The county has received more than 440 of those to date, although military voters have until 5 p.m. Tuesday, or a week after the general election, to return their ballots under state law.

Ballots added during Monday’s review will be incorporated in the unofficial election results posted at luzernecounty.org.

The county results do not factor in 255 mail ballots received in the three days following the Nov. 3 election. County officials are segregating those ballots and won’t add them to vote tallies until the U.S. Supreme Court decides if it will issue an opinion on whether they should be counted, officials said. The state Supreme Court had ruled the ballots could be counted.