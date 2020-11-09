🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — Municipal police have made yet another arrest of a man they say solicited a fictitious minor online to engage in sex acts.

Stephen Prokop, 34, of Glen Lyon was arrested and arraigned on Monday after police say he sent multiple sexually explicit messages to someone he thought was a 15-year-old boy online, but was actually a detective.

Prokop is the 18th such arrest made recently by Kingston police.

According to the criminal complaint:

Prokop reached out to the detective on Sept. 28 while the detective was posing as a 15-year-old boy on a social media site.

When advised that the boy was only 15 years old, Prokop said that he was looking for fun but “can’t do the fun part with you for 3 years.”

Prokop told the boy that he was a cook and a marathon runner, and said that he was surprised that anyone would want to meet up with the boy because “usually ppl don’t meet up with ppl over 18, ya never know if it’s a cop or something.”

The conversation resumed on Oct. 9 with Prokop asking the boy what he was up to, and sent some photos intermittently between Oct. 10 and Oct. 22 of him wearing various medals from races that he said he ran in. He also asked the boy to move onto another social media site, and that he didn’t want to use his personal phone to text the boy.

On Oct. 23, Prokop sent a message talking about “some hotties” he saw at Kirby Park the day before, and when the boy said that maybe he would go there sometime, Prokop said that maybe they would see each other there.

On Nov. 4, Prokop asked the boy for a picture and, after some confusion, clarified that he wanted to see a picture of the boy’s “package.”

From there, Prokop inquired about the possibility of meeting up somewhere near where the boy lives, and continued to ask for photos of the boy.

He expressed his interest to meet for sex, but said that they had to be careful so Prokop didn’t end up in jail, saying “…it’s all over the news, ppl get arrested for hanging out with ppl under 18.”

Prokop also asked the boy to start referring to him by a nickname, which they agreed upon would be “daddy.”

Kingston police arrested Prokop on Monday, and he was arraigned on Monday afternoon in front of Magisterial District Judge Brian Tupper. He was charged with multiple felonies, including two counts of unlawful contact with a minor as well as charges relating to criminal solicitation and criminal use of a communications facility.

Prokop was lodged at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for failure to post $200,000 in bail, and he’ll await a preliminary hearing set for Nov. 17.