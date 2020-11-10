🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The first of the four defendants to plead guilty to the murder of Joseph Monka in his Edwardsville home last year was the last to be sentenced.

Mercedes Lin Hall on Monday received a prison sentence of six to 12 years for her role in the murder of 71-year-old Monka.

Still a juvenile at 17, Hall could be included in the youth program at Pennsylvania’s women’s prison, the State Correctional Institution at Muncy.

“We asked that she be considered,” said Attorney Larry Kansky of Wilkes-Barre, who represented Hall. Kansky said Judge William Amesbury took it under advisement.

Hall, who’s been held at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility since her arrest in 2019, also could serve the minimum time because the District Attorney’s Office did not oppose her release after six years, Kansky said.

“Her help is what turned the case,” Kansky said.

Hall pleaded guilty to third-degree murder in October 2019 and agreed to testify against the others. The prosecution also agreed to resolve her request to decertify her case for juvenile court and secured an eye witness, said Assistant District Attorney Jarrett Ferentino.

“She was the least culpable,” Ferentino said.

Hall took responsibility for actions and apologized to the Monka family, Kansky said. “She was in the wrong place at the wrong time,” he said.

“I believe she is the one who can be rehabilitated, ” Kansky added. At the time of the crimes Hall had problems of her own, he said. “She was homeless. She was experimenting with drugs and she had a history of abuse,” he said.

Hall of Kingston was 16 when she joined Monka’s granddaughter Gabriella Elizabeth Long, 17, for a sleepover at his house along with Christopher Brian Cortez, 19, and Devin Malik Cunningham, 20, in April 2019.

Cortez and Cunningham of Wilkes-Barre were responsible for beating and stabbing Monka. The four defendants ransacked the house, stole $30,000 from a safe, drove off in his 2016 Kia Soul and went on a spending spree.

Long of Kingston and Cortez followed Hall with their guilty pleas and were sentenced to 35 to 80 years in prison. Cunningham pleaded guilty last month as jury selection for his trial was set to begin at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre Township in order to comply with social distancing requirements in place as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Amesbury sentenced Cunningham to 40 to 80 years in prison.