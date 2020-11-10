🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A week after some city council members suggested using gaming grants to aid senior citizens and families struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor George Brown announced he’s creating a committee to do so.

Brown late Monday afternoon issued a press release that said he’s looking for five residents to serve on a Citizens’ COVID-19 Financial Assistance Committee.

“The committee will identify programs and financial assistance being offered through county, state and federal assistance programs and aid from other non-profit and charitable organizations,” Brown said. “Committee members will identify, locate, and oversee funding sources which benefit senior citizens and underprivileged families in the city of Wilkes-Barre.”

Brown directed residents interested in serving on the volunteer committee to complete an application on the city’s web site, www.wilkes-barre.city/boards.

City Council Vice Chairman Tony Brooks proposed a pandemic relief program and the possibility of applying for a Local Share Account program grant to fund it.

“I’m pleased that the mayor agrees with my comments and suggestions from last week’s city council meeting and I look forward to working with the committee to bring relief to families financially impacted by COVID-19,” said Brooks when contacted Monday.

Along with council members Beth Gilbert McBride and John Marconi, Brooks requested the city forgo LSA grants for projects proposed by Brown and instead concentrate on COVID-19 relief.

“I respectfully request we wait on the current LSA grants, all fine projects we can apply for next year. But this year let’s help the most vulnerable among us,” Brooks said.

The state uses revenues from the Mohegan Sun Pocono casino in Plains Township for the LSA grants submitted annually by municipalities. Brown presented for council’s approval applications for funding renovations to City Hall, a new Emergency Operations Center, the construction of a new operations facility for the Luzerne County Transportation Authority on the former Murray Complex and the SHINE program for students.

Council approved an application requesting $150,000 for the purchase of three new police cruisers.

Brown noted the deadline for the applications is Nov. 30, a month earlier than previous years. He also pointed out, the repairs to City Hall are needed and the $689,527 sought through an LSA does not require the city to come up with matching funds.

A day after the meeting, Brown asked Brooks, Marconi and McBride to reconsider their votes in opposition to the applications. The mayor pointed out that after checking with the state, direct cash payments to residents are an ineligible use of LSA funds.

But Brooks and the others said they were not looking at cash payments. They did not yet have a specific program in place, however.