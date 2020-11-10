🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — In the wake of the ongoing surge of local COVID-19 cases, Wilkes University still plans a Veterans Day service Wednesday, but it’s going to be virtual.

The Veterans Council at the University will present the ceremony at noon. Speakers will include University President Greg Cant and student veteran representative Michael Parduski. Air Force ROTC cadet Justin Sprenkle will offer some remarks, as will student Chase Passman.

Campus Interfaith coordinator Kristin Osipower will give the invocation.

The university welcomes students and others in the campus community to submit photos of veterans in there lives; the program will end with a slideshow and remarks by Michael Young, president of the Veterans Council, followed by the playing of Taps.

The full link to view the ceremony is on the university website under News/today-at wilkes/:

https://www.wilkes.edu/news/today-at-wilkes/2020/November/veterans_day_ceremony.aspx