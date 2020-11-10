🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Mayor George Brown on Monday said the city is looking into the possibility of leasing the Hollenback Golf Course.

The city is in discussions with the General Municipal Authority that manages the Wilkes-Barre Municipal Golf Course in neighboring Bear Creek Township, Brown said in a press release.

The Authority has shown success in managing the Wilkes-Barre Municipal Golf Course, and under its expertise, the Hollenback Golf Course can become a successful venture, Brown said.

A management change at the public, nine-hole course along North Washington Street will result in substantial savings to the city, Brown said.

Brown said updates will be provided as the discussions progress.