WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Tuesday that there were 133 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and one new death.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 6,339; the the death count is at 216.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 4,147 cases and 223 deaths; Monroe County has 2,318 cases and 135 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed that there were 4,361 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 238,657.

This is the highest daily increase of cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between Nov. 3 and Nov. 9, is 329,919 with 18,670 positive cases. There were 41,926 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., Nov. 9.

As of 11:59 p.m., Monday Nov. 9, there were 62 new deaths reported for a total of 9,086 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 6,165 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 645 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 2,470,785 individuals who have tested negative to date.

There are 1,827 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 393 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The department has seen significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 27,924 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,902 cases among employees, for a total of 33,826 at 1,118 distinct facilities in 63 counties.

Out of our total deaths, 5,922 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 13,036 of our total cases are among health care workers.