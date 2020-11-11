🔊 Listen to this

The Lieutenant Governor of Texas is looking for cases of voter fraud.

The Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania advised him to look in Luzerne County.

“I got a dude in Forty Fort, PA who tried to have his dead mom vote for Trump,” Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman tweeted Tuesday evening in response to an appeal from Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.

Patrick, a Republican, announced Tuesday that he will pay up to $1 million from his campaign funds as a reward for people who come forward to report voter fraud in connection with the 2020 presidential election.

Anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction will be paid at least $25,000, Patrick said in a news release.

Democrat Fetterman was happy to oblige.

His tweet referenced the case of Robert Richard Lynn, 67, a Forty Fort man who was charged last month with forging the name of his deceased mother on an application for an absentee ballot that was sent to the Luzerne County Board of Elections in September.

Records show that Lynn is a Republican, although there was no indication of how he intended to vote, merely that he allegedly sought a ballot signing the name of his mother, Marie P. Hannigan, who died in 2015.

State election chief Kathy Boockvar, during a press conference last Thursday evening, confirmed that there has only been a single documented case of voter fraud in Pennsylvania during the 2020 election, namely the allegations against Lynn.

“I’d like to collect your handsome reward for reporting voter fraud,” Fetterman tweeted in response to Patrick’s appeal.

“I’d like mine in Sheetz gift cards pls,” Fetterman added. “ps. The Cowboys blow.”

There appeared to be no immediate reaction from Patrick on Twitter Tuesday night.

A preliminary hearing for Lynn has been continued until Nov. 20 in Luzerne County Central Court.