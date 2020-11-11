🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City Hall will be closed Wednesday in observance of Veterans Day and there will be changes in the collection schedule of the Department of Public Works.

Garbage collection for residents in the Rolling Mill Hill, Mayflower, Iron Triangle, and Goose Island neighborhoods is rescheduled for Thursday. Recycling and yard waste collection will resume for these neighborhoods on Nov. 18.

There will be no yard waste collection on Thursday for South Wilkes-Barre 2. It will resume on Nov. 19.

All other collection dates will remain as scheduled. Delays are possible, however.