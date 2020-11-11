🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes-Barre General Hospital is reporting “a few staff members” have exhibited symptoms of coronavirus and the hospital currently has 25 inpatients with COVID-19.

At Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, as of midnight on Nov. 10, there were 47 patients with COVID-19 hospitalized there and zero hospitalized at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.

Over the past two weeks, a new patient with COVID-19 is being hospitalized at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center about every five hours, said Geisinger spokesman Richard M. Mattei.

On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 133 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Luzerne County and a record 4,361 statewide.

Annmarie Poslock, spokesperson for Commonwealth Health, Tuesday said methodical contact tracing began last Friday at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital after a few staff members began exhibiting symptoms of the coronavirus.

“As you know, the number and severity of cases in Northeastern Pennsylvania has recently escalated,” Poslock said in an emailed statement. “Community spread is the most common way most people, including our employees, are becoming exposed to the virus. Individuals suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19 remain at home in quarantine for 14 days.”

Poslock said since the beginning of the pandemic, Wilkes-Barre General Hospital has been intently focused on maintaining a safe environment of care and protecting patients and staff from COVID-19. Precautions include requiring masks to be worn by all who are in the hospital, whether employees, physicians or patients, and testing is done for COVID-19 on all patients who are admitted or scheduled for elective procedures.

Visitor restrictions are in place to reduce the numbers of individuals within the facility and minimize potential exposure, Poslock said.

“Based on CDC guidance, staff members wearing personal protective equipment while caring for patients including medical masks, face shields and gowns,” Poslock said. “Before each shift, all staff members are subject to COVID-19 screening including temperature checks. If any employee develops symptoms while on shift they report this to their supervisor and appropriate steps are taken.”

Poslock said the hospital is sustaining staffing based on the needs of patients in their care and have sufficient supplies of personal protective equipment on-hand.

“Elective procedures are continuing as scheduled and we have capacity to hospitalize additional patients. We encourage individuals experiencing a medical emergency to seek care promptly.,” Poslock said.

Geisinger’s Mattei said as COVID-19 cases have increased in our communities, Geisinger has seen a mirroring increase among its employees.

“Being a large system, Geisinger is well-positioned to leverage staff and resources to areas of need, which has helped us prevent any significant operational impact,” Mattei said. “To help limit COVID-19’s spread in our communities, we recently restricted visitation at all of our hospitals, and we’ve reinforced our masking and physical distancing policies.”

Mattei said everyone in the community has a role to play in helping keep each other healthy.

“With flu and COVID-19 both present in our area, it’s more important now than ever to practice social distancing, masking and all the preventive best practices that will keep everyone healthy, including our healthcare workers who we all rely on for safe, high-quality care,” Mattei said.