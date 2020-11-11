🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Glen Lyon woman who had been charged after a 6-month-old was found dead in a home deemed unfit for human habitation was sentenced Tuesday to three years in the county’s Intermediate Punishment Program — the first nine months on house arrest with electronic monitoring.

Charlene June Riera, 40, on Wednesday appeared before Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough, who imposed the sentence.

Riera, 40, had been charged with five counts of endangering the welfare of children after Nora Riera, a 6-month-old, was found dead inside 48 Arch St., Glen Lyon, on Jan. 4.

An autopsy deemed that the infant died as the result of accidental asphyxiation due to mechanical compression, meaning some external force prevented breathing.

Riera had previously pleaded guilty to five felony counts of child endangerment. Her sentence was on all five counts to be served concurrently. In addition to the IPP sentence, Judge Vough ordered Riera to follow all recommendations by Luzerne County Children and Youth Services and to remain gainfully employed.

Riera had not been charged specifically in the infant’s death, but was rather charged as a result of the state of the home, as investigators found filth throughout the home, including a bird cage with two parrots and a chicken inside of it, an overturned litter box with feces on the floor, and numerous space heaters and no permanent source of heat.

When she was arrested, the five children in the home were taken into protective custody, and several animals were removed from the house by the SPCA.