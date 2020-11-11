🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — In response to a phoned-in question about student and staff safety during Tuesday’s virtual School Board meeting, Wyoming Valley West Pandemic Coordinator Anthony Dicton noted that, despite high counts of new COVID-19 cases countywide, the nine municipalities within the district’s boundaries have been averaging 15 new cases a day.

“We felt it was safe to come back in school because of the hybrid model,” Dicton said, noting fewer than half the students are in class on any given day, allowing ample room for social distancing. “On the district website I have a link with the cases for each building,” Dicton said. “As of this afternoon we had four positive adult cases and no student cases in all seven buildings. We have nine adults out of 500-some employees in isolation, and 33 students in isolation.”

Students are wearing masks, teachers have masks and face shields, and hand sanitizer is available in classrooms for frequent use, he said. While some classrooms have been combined, the numbers remain low. “We’re combining a total of eight in one room. We would never put anyone at risk by combining where we couldn’t keep distance.”

The caller pointed out that Luzerne County has been moved to the “substantial” risk category by the state, and that the department of education recommends full virtual learning for district in counties with that designation. Dicton stressed it is only a recommendation, and noted other districts in the county have opted to have students attend in person.

“They are recommendations, not mandates,” Dicton said. “We did talk to the state department of health. We are not the only district in Luzerne County still open.

“I’m confident we’re doing everything possible to keep students safe,” he added.