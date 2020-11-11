🔊 Listen to this

FAIRVIEW TWP. — The Hawaiian spirit has made its way to Luzerne County in the form of a brand-new brew pub opening up in Mountain Top.

Lanahu Ales held a ceremonial ribbon cutting and a soft opening on Tuesday evening ahead of its grand opening on Wednesday.

“It feels good to have made it here,” said owner George Merenich, who started brewing beer in his basement as a hobby before turning it into a full-fledged business venture. “I was heading into retirement but I needed something to do, and this is all I wanted to do.”

Merenich spent over 30 years working at a nuclear power facility, and wanted to find something that he could enjoy with his wife, Amy, along with their children.

Getting turned onto IPAs had Merenich feeling somewhat critical about other types of beer, so his brother-in-law raised a new possibility to him.

“He said ‘Why don’t you just starting brewing your own beer?’” Merenich said. “And that’s what we’re doing here.”

Located on Kirby Avenue just off Route 309, the bar is based around some traditional Hawaiian vibes and principles that the Merenichs picked up on their vacations to Hawaii.

“I think since 1993, we’ve made about 35 trips to Hawaii,” Merenich said. “We told our kids that they could pick a spot, thinking maybe they’d go for Disney, but they wanted to go to Hawaii.”

Even the name highlights the marriage of Hawaiian and Northeastern Pennsylvania culture: “lanahu” is the Hawaiian word for “coal.”

Merenich has been working on this idea for over two years, and faced a number of obstacles on his path, not least of all the COVID-19 pandemic that has wreaked havoc on small businesses all over the area.

“We were completely shut down for two-and-a-half months,” Merenich said. “My roofers had to get emergency clearance just to come and patch up some issues we had.”

They renovated an existing structure for the business.

Once the ribbon was cut and the building blessed by a pair of priests, customers got to experience the innovative serving methods used by Lanahu Ales.

A self-serving pub, Lanahu Ales gives customers a card loaded with a certain amount of fluid ounces. You find the brew of your choice, go to that tap, scan the card and pour the beer.

It’s made possible by technology from a company called PourYourBeer that Merenich uses to cut down on wasted beer.

“So much of the beer poured by bartenders ends up getting dumped out,” Merenich said. “This streamlines everything and ensures we’re not wasting anything.”

The taps also have a sanitizing station at them, so customers can clean their glass before going back and using the tap.

Lanahu’s got 10 different beers currently on tap, along with some wine and seltzer options. The different beers cover a variety of flavors and types, including some IPAs, pilsners, a lager and a stout option as well. In keeping with the theme, the options come with Hawaiian names like “Kamana Hawa Pia” and “Tutu’s Haze.”

A small group of friends, family and locals were on hand for the ribbon cutting, including Merenich’s wife, his two daughters and his son-in-law. Also in attendance was Kristin Sassi from Wilkes University’s Small Business Development Center, which worked with Merenich on the business plan.

“Today marks the culmination of an idea that began in October of 2018,” Sassi said. “It wasn’t always smooth sailing, but George persevered through difficult times in pursuit of his dream, and got the job done.

“George is the definition of a true entrepeneur.”