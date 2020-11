🔊 Listen to this

A car is loaded on a flatbed tow truck at the scene of a fatal shooting at the Holiday Inn East Mountain in Plains Township Wednesday morning.

PLAINS TWP. — Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one mad dead and a man and a woman injured at the Holiday Inn East Mountain.

According to reports, the shooting occurred around 12:30 a.m., on the seventh floor of the hotel, located off of Route 115.

Plains Township Police are investigating. No other details were available.

Police did not release any information on possible suspect(s), but stated there is no threat to the public.

