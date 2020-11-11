🔊 Listen to this

PITTSTON — A 39-year-old Pittston man was charged Tuesday with 40 counts of possessing child porn and one count each of disseminating images of child sex acts and criminal use of a communication facility.

Investigators say Daniel Eddy Kopetchny, of 161 S. Main St., Pittston, shared a pornographic video of a young girl on Facebook and was found to be in possession of dozens of images and videos depicting child porn.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, Luzerne County Detective Charles Balogh and Pittston Detective Sgt. Kyle Shumosic — members of the Internet Crimes Against Children (JCAC) Task Force and Pennsylvania State Police Northeast Computer Crime Unit – received a Cybertip via Facebook from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children stating Kopetchny had uploaded a video of suspected child exploitation via Facebook Messenger to another user account.

The video of Sept. 5, showed Kopetchny chatting with another unidentified user regarding the sharing of child pornography, the affidavit states.

Here is the redacted conversation from the affidavit:

Unknown user: “Find me some young girls.”

Kopetchny: “OK, I got one.”

Unknown user: “Send me some good one.”

Kopetchny then uploaded an image and video, the affidavit states.

According to then affidavit:

The video begins “with a white prepubescent female wearing what appears to be a bathing suit multi-color top and blue underwear.” The affidavit states the girl then performs a sex act on herself during the four minute, 10 second video.

Investigators interviewed Kopetchny Tuesday, Nov. 10, at his residence and Kopetchny agreed to speak to the investigators. During the interview, the affidavit states that Kopetchny admitted to creating the Facebook account two years ago and sending the video to the other user account.

The affidavit states that when investigators examined Kopetchny’s cellphone, “in excess of 40 images and/or videos depicting child pornography” were found.

Kopetchny admitted to investigators that he knew what he did was wrong and that he was sorry, promising that he would never be involved with child pornography ever again, the affidavit states.

Kopetchny was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Alexandra Kokura Kravitz on the charges Tuesday afternoon and bail was set at $50,000.

Kopetchny is being held at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility with a preliminary hearing set for Nov. 17.