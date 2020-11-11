🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Wednesday that there were 111 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and no new deaths.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 6,450; the death count is at 216.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 4,185 cases and 223 deaths; Monroe County has 2,367 cases and 135 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed that there were 4,711 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 243,368.

This is the highest daily increase of cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between Nov. 4 and Nov. 10, is 354,972 with 23,786 positive cases. There were 43,158 PCR test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., Nov. 10.

As of 11:59 p.m., Monday, Nov. 10, there were 59 new deaths reported for a total of 9,145 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 6,208 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 645 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 2,888,761 individuals who have tested negative to date.

There are 1,948 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 417 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The department has seen significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 28,142 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,932 cases among employees, for a total of 34,077 at 1,126 distinct facilities in 63 counties.

Out of our total deaths, 5,922 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 13,036 of our total cases are among health care workers.