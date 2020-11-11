Case cites ‘suspected instances of mail-in ballot fraud’ but does not name county as defendant

🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County was mentioned for suspected voter fraud in new election challenge litigation filed by U.S. President Donald Trump’s campaign, even though the county was not named as a defendant in the suit, court records show.

Filed this week, the litigation attempts to halt Pennsylvania and seven counties — Allegheny, Centre, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Northampton and Philadelphia — from certifying their Nov. 3 general election results.

The suit says there are at least two counties that had “suspected instances of mail-in ballot fraud” in the Nov. 3 general — Luzerne and Fayette County.

It points to Luzerne County’s late September discovery that a temporary seasonal worker had discarded nine military ballots received in unmarked envelopes, adding that seven of those “were all cast for President Trump.”

County Manager C. David Pedri announced last month that all nine ballots will be counted because bar codes and other information identifying the nine voters was retrieved along with the ballots, allowing the county to verify the ballots were valid.

Federal investigators found no issues beyond the nine that had been discarded during the three-day period the temporary worker was employed, and the matter remains under federal investigation, Pedri has said.

Trump won county

Trump ended up winning the county, according to the latest unofficial results stating he has 86,127 votes to Joe Biden’s 64,100. The county election board still must review approximately 788 provisional ballots cast at polling places on Election Day and 455 overseas military ballots.

Statewide, Biden currently has a 47,173-vote lead over Trump, the latest unofficial state update shows.

During Tuesday’s county council meeting, County Chief Solicitor Romilda Crocamo informed council the county was not one of the counties named in the new Trump campaign litigation filed in federal court.

“I take that as confirmation from all sides that the process that we had was fair and transparent,” Crocamo said.

In reply, county Councilman Harry Haas told Crocamo: “I think that will bear out in the inquiry committee.”

He was referring to council’s Election Inquiry Committee, which is reviewing county election procedures. Council created the committee largely in response to the premature unsealing and discarding of the nine military ballots.

Crocamo said she agrees with the need to “reflect and debrief” on the election but believed council members should know about the county’s exclusion from the new Trump campaign suit.

The suit’s reference to Fayette County as having the second suspected instance of mail-in ballot fraud said an issue with the state’s election software system caused some voters in that county to receive duplicate mail ballots for the general election. Prior to Nov. 3, Fayette County also discovered two voters had received mail ballots already filled out and that two mail ballots had been opened in the election bureau, with both the inner secrecy envelopes and ballots missing, it said.

According to published reports, any second ballots mistakenly submitted would not be counted due to a tracking system that flags more than one ballot from an individual voter. The other matters were under investigation, and the two voters who allegedly received pre-filled ballots were issued new ones, report said.

Forty Fort case not cited

Not cited in the Trump campaign litigation was a detected case of alleged voter fraud in Luzerne County that resulted in charges.

Robert Richard Lynn, a 67-year-old registered Republican from Forty Fort, was charged last month with forging the name of his deceased mother on an application for an absentee ballot that was sent to the county election bureau in September.

State election chief Kathy Boockvar, during a press conference last week, confirmed that there has only been a single documented case of voter fraud in Pennsylvania during the 2020 election, namely the allegations against Lynn.

According to court documents released Wednesday by the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts, the Trump campaign also has filed legal action in the Bucks County Court of Common Pleas seeking to reverse a county Election Board determination on the counting of some mail ballots.