WRIGHT TWP. — Reporting two new COVID-19 cases Wednesday for a total of three in three days, Crestwood School District announced all schools will be closed Thursday and Friday, with students switching to remote learning. Superintendent Robert Mehalick said the district will review the situation and announce a decision by Sunday regarding whether to re-open Monday.

“We’re closing down the entire district for at least the next two days. That gives us an opportunity to see how we’re moving forward next week,” Mehalick said Wednesday evening.

The district had been in full-remote until opening in a hybrid mode Oct. 26. The pivot back to remote follows state recommendations regarding the number of new cases reported this week, Mehalick said. “Those guidelines say with anywhere between two and four cases we should shut down for two to five days,” Mehalick said.

Building principals have sent out schedules students should follow, he added. And meal distributions will be held at all three schools and the White Haven Library from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.