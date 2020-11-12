🔊 Listen to this

Police in Scranton are searching for a Luzerne County man wanted on aggravated assault and robbery charges.

Robert Hutchins, 18, of West Pittston, is wanted by the Scranton Police Department, according to a post from the department’s Facebook page.

Hutchins was in court on Oct. 22 for a preliminary hearing on charges stemming from an incident at a Fremont Street residence in West Pittston back in September.

According to police officers who were on scene executing a search warrant, Hutchins hurled insults at officers, taunted them and physically used his body to prevent them from entering his bedroom.

Hutchins was charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest and obstructing officers in that incident. He was released on bail on Oct. 5, a month after the incident.

It was not immediately clear whether these new charges from police in Scranton, who say that Hutchins was involved in an incident in West Scranton, are related to the charges Hutchins is already facing.