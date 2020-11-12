🔊 Listen to this

DALLAS TWP. — The day after learning of cuts across multiple departments, several Misericordia University faculty members raised questions about timing, methods and motivation behind the administration’s moves. Members of the executive committee of the school’s American Association of University Professors chapter discussed the cuts with the Times Leader.

While they spoke on the record, they asked their names be withheld from fear of retaliation.

“We don’t want to do anything to hurt students,” one said. “We really do put students first. This isn’t about the faculty, it’s about the quality of education offered by a full-time faculty. We know our students and they know us. By the time you go through four years, we’re like a family.”

Several pointed to repeated assurances the university is “financially very sound,” as touted in material issues in the search for a new president and posted on the district website, which notes the school has a history of running surpluses and recently raised $37 million in the Now for Tomorrow campaign that had a goal of $30 million.

“It makes no sense,” one said. “The timing seems really inappropriate to us. We’ve been trying to push other cost-saving ideas. We just think they should wait another year to consider everything after the pandemic.”

They said the faculty proposed shared salary cuts among all employees, from administration down, with the biggest cuts made among the most highly paid and smallest cuts at the bottom of the wage ladder, arguing universities across the nation have taken similar steps during the pandemic. And they pointed out the 10 faculty position cuts announced Tuesday were on top of unannounced departures, either through retirement or people finding jobs elsewhere.

Eliminating full-time faculty can be a waste of money in cases where extra effort, and expense, was put into recruiting them, one said. And if there are too many faculty members for the school’s enrollment, they questioned why the board of trustees authorized hirings in the recent past.

They cautioned the recent suspension of tenure could have devastating impact on students, faculty and even recruitment of both.

“They say the student to faculty ratio is too low (compared to similar schools),” one said. “Yet that’s the same ratio touted in the ad for president. There will be more classes taught by adjunct faculty.”

“It’s not that adjuncts aren’t qualified, they are,” another said. “but they can’t invest the time and care and concern a full-time faculty can. They can’t be expected to do that as they piece together a career getting about one-fourth the pay of a full-time faculty, and no benefits.”

Tenure is important to lure and keep top teachers, they said. And having quality full-time faculty lures students to the university. It also increases opportunities for students to be engaged in research done by the faculty.

“No institution I know of with a surplus is making these kinds of decisions.”

There are other ways to change student/faculty ratio, they said, including increasing enrollment.

Spring staff reductions announced shortly after the pandemic prompted state-wide school closings were cruel in some unseen ways, one veteran faculty member said, recounting a discussion with a custodian who had contributed $2,500 toward the new science building, only to lose his job before the building was completed. “He donated because he believes in this place, and then he was let go.”

Cutting custodial staff amid the pandemic, when frequent cleaning of facilities is more important, also made little sense, another suggested.

Some voiced concerns the administration and board of trustees may be using the pandemic as rationale for making major changes to the academic programs. “We think the long term strategy is to consolidate departments and save money,” one said. “They are doing it now because it’s a wish list they had a long time and the pandemic is making it possible.”

“They say the size of the full-time faculty is weighing down the institution,” another said. “We are the institution.”