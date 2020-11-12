🔊 Listen to this

This screenshot shows Cadet Justin Sprenkle, a Wilkes University computer science major, during a virtual Veterans Day ceremony Wednesday. He talked of his uncle’s death during a mortar attack in Vietnam 50 years ago.

Wilkes University President Greg Cant discussed his grandfather’s service in the Australian Royal Navy during a virtual Veterans Day cereemony Wednesday, showing this photo of himself as a child with his father on the left and grandfather on the right.

Veteran Michaeel Parduski, an earth and environmental science major at Wilkes, choked up during his comments during a virtual Veterans Day ceremony Wednesday as he talked about two men who died, including U.S. Army Corporal Joseph Maciel, shown in this screenshot, who was shot by an Afghan National Army member he was training.

WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes University President Greg Cant showed a photo of himself with his grandfather, who served in the Australian Royal Navy a century ago, during comments offered in a virtual Veterans Day ceremony Wednesday.

In full dress uniform, Cadet Justin Sprenkle recalled how his grandfather often told the story of a great uncle who died in a mortar attack in Vietnam, always adding the comment “it should have been me.”

But it was veteran Michael Parduski, an earth and environmental science major, who passionately evoked the great sacrifices and risks U.S. military members make, choking up as he recalled two men who died.

Speaking about freedom from the fear of war in our own streets, he said “we live without these fears because of the veterans who stormed the beaches of Normandy, including 2,500 soldiers who did not return home that day, who never got to see their families again. We live without fear because of marines who planted the flag on Iwo Jima, including 7,000 marines who gave their lives in an attempt to do so.

“We live without these fears because of 20-year old Corporal Joseph Maciel, who was shot and killed by an Afghan National Army member that he was training,” Parduski said, visibly holding back tears. “We live without these fears because of veteran James Rigoroso, who in 2018 became one of the 20 veterans daily who commit suicide.

“Continue going through your daily routines,” he concluded. “Just remember us. That’s what we want as veterans. Do not thank us, just remember us.”

Cant’s brief comments touched broadly on the service of many, and on the University’s support of military, including housing an Air Force ROTC detachment. He also mentioned that while he and his father did not serve, his grandfather was in the navy from 1915 to 1920, a photo displayed on screen of himself as a child flanked by father and grandfather. “For all those who served and sacrificed,” he said, “we are forever in your debt.”

Sprenkle talked of his great uncle’s death, and his grandfather’s frequent retelling of the day he was in Okinawa when he got the call about the fate of his brother. “Every time there’s a phrase he repeats. ‘It should have been me.’ It sounds like guilt or regret, but it isn’t,” Sprenkle said.

“My grandfather is a marine. Above that, he’s a veteran. And when they join, every veteran signs up for a lifetime of service and commitment. Every single person is willing to make sacrifices for this country because they believe in it.

“On Veterans Day, it’s important to let them know we fully understand everything they’ve done for us.”

Michael Young, the president of the university’s Veterans Council, thanked all who helped make the virtual ceremony happen, and asked people to remember “your actions or inaction speak volumes.”

He urged his listeners also to be ready to help veterans in need.

“If you ever come across a veteran in emotional distress who you are unable to assist, please contact the Veterans Crisis line at 1-800-273-8255, and press 1. This phone number will provide you and that veteran the tools and assistance needed.

“Be the hero to our heroes,” he said.