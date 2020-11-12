Annual event for area vets evolves to meet COVID-19 requirements

🔊 Listen to this

Members of the American Legion sort out snacks and goodies to deliver up to the vets in honor of Veterans Day.

Messages of thanks are seen laid out for the veterans currently residing at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Plains Township. Each of the five gnomes represents a branch of the United States military.

The table set up for prisoners of war and soldiers missing in action at the Black Diamond American Legion Post 395 in Kingston.

KINGSTON — The annual celebration of Veterans Day has taken on a different look in the era of COVID-19, but not even a pandemic could stop the American Legion from showing their love and devotion to the vets.

In lieu of the traditional holiday party held at the Veterans Affairs medical center in Plains Township, members of the American Legion’s District 12 gathered at the Black Diamond American Legion Post 395 to collect snacks, games and more to deliver up to the VA in honor of Veterans Day.

“We just want them to know that we love them and are thinking about them, even if we can’t be there with them,” said Nicole Guest, District 12’s canteen fund manager.

Guest and her team of dedicated Legion members typically celebrate Veterans Day, along with most every other holiday, with a big party in the VA’s community room, featuring music, food and good cheer.

The coronavirus pandemic has made it impossible to hold parties inside the hospital, so the Legion spent most of this summer’s holidays holding parking lot concerts outside the building.

District 12 spans Luzerne County, and members from all corners of the county came to the Black Diamond in Kingston to lend a hand, whether it be sorting goodies, loading up the cars for delivery or just to say a kind word.

Inside the Legion, tables were piled full of a variety of different goodies: sweets, potato chips, cookies and other snack foods were the bulk of what was being delivered, but the Legion also sent up $500 in bingo cards for the vets to enjoy, along with cupcakes and sandwiches from Schiel’s Family Market in the Parsons section of Wilkes-Barre.

“They’ve [Schiel’s] been so good to us, we wanted to thank them especially for the relationship we’ve had over the past seven years,” Guest said.

One table held dozens of holiday cards for the veterans to receive, with messages wishing them a happy Veterans Day and thanking them for their service.

There was also a special table set up in remembrance of prisoners of war and soldiers missing in action. The table was set for one, and had a rose, a candle and an American flag on it, along with a message explaining that the table was set to pay tribute to those who can’t be with their families.

The Black Diamond’s commander, Rich Pries, was more than happy to lend the space out for organizing purposes.

“This is a really good thing to do,” Pries said. “The vets are going to love this.”

The plan was to deliver all of the goods up to the VA early Wednesday morning. Pries took a video of the short ceremony held before the Legion members started sorting the goods, with the idea that the hospital nurses could walk around and show the video to the vets.

During the ceremony, Guest said a brief prayer, and led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance before the colors were presented.

The icing on the cake (literally) came when the members of the Legion that served in the Marine Corps were presented with a special cake commemorating the Marine Corps’ birthday, which was on Tuesday. The Corps was founded Nov. 10, 1775 in Philadelphia.

Sergeant John Fronzoni, who served in the Marine Corps from 2001-2005 and now serves as the president of the Legion Riders for Black Diamond Post 395, emphasized the importance of thanking our vets, pandemic or not.

“As we would say in the Marines: improvise, adapt and overcome,” Fronzoni said. “It’s so important to remind our brother and sister veterans that we’re here.”