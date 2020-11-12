🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Thursday that there were a record 192 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and two new deaths.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 6,642; the death count is at 218.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 4,234 cases and 225 deaths; Monroe County has 2,413 cases and 135 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed that there were 5,488 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 248,856.

This also is the highest daily increase of cases in the state during the pandemic.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between Nov. 5 and Nov. 11, is 331,492 with 25,702 positive cases. There were 50,997 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., Nov. 11.

This is a record high number of PCR test results reported to the department.

As of 11:59 p.m., Wednesday Nov. 11, there were 49 new deaths reported for a total of 9,194 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 7,189 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 645 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 2,506,649 individuals who have tested negative to date.

There are 2,080 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 438 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The department has seen significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 28,576 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,972 cases among employees, for a total of 34,548 at 1,132 distinct facilities in 63 counties.

Out of our total deaths, 5,999 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 13,202 of our total cases are among health care workers.