🔊 Listen to this

Police vehicles are seen outside the Holiday Inn East Mountain in Plains Township where a shooting occurred early Wednesday morning leaving one person dead and two injured.

PLAINS TWP. — A hooded gunman walked into a room at the Holiday Inn East Mountain early Wednesday morning where a music video was being recorded and opened fire, investigators said Thursday.

The Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office Thursday issued a search warrant to the Plains Township Police Department to search the scene of Wednesday’s shooting that left one man dead and two others wounded.

The shooting occurred around 12:30 a.m. on the seventh floor of the hotel, located at 600 Wildflower Drive, off Route 115.

Luzerne County Coroner Francis Hacken identified the deceased as Rendell Joseph Dixon, 29, of Wilkes-Barre.

According to the coroner, at approximately 12:48 a.m. Wednesday morning, Plains Township Police and MEDIC 2 were dispatched to the hotel at 600 Wildflower Drive for a report of gunshots with multiple individuals injured.

Upon arrival, the coroner said the victim, Dixon, was found dead from an apparent gunshot injury.

Hacken said Dr. Gary Ross conducted an autopsy on Dixon and the results were:

• Cause of death: gunshot wound.

• Manner of death: homicide.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, upon arrival at the scene, Plains Township Sgt. Michael Smith and Officer Thomas Lepore observed suspected blood on the sidewalk area leading to the hotel’s front door. When they entered the lobby, more suspected blood was observed and in the elevator areas.

The officers also interviewed witnesses who said they heard gunshots on the seventh floor of the hotel. The officers proceeded to the seventh floor and observed the door to room number 713 was ajar. They also observed blood on the floor in room 713 and multiple shell casings.

The affidavit states that the room was registered to Taquana Jenkins, 29.

Officers found a female with a suspected gunshot wound of the the head who was later taken to Geisinger Wyoming Valley for treatment.

Sgt. Smith then contacted the occupant of room 715, identified as Dennis Becker, who told the officer that he had heard an argument coming from room 713 and then at least four suspected gunshots. Becker also told police that he observed an unknown person climbing onto an outside balcony from room 713 to room 715.

Becker said he called the hotel’s front desk to report the gunshots and what he had observed when he heard additional gunshots and people yelling.

The officers then located an unknown black male — later identified as Dixon — on the balcony and covered in blood and showed no signs of life.

The affidavit also states that at approximately 2:04 a.m., Plains Township Police Chief Dale Binker observed a male come out of a wooded area near the Melody Hotel, located not far from the Holiday Inn East Mountain. Binker approached the man in his police vehicle at which time the man raised his hands and stated, “I didn’t do anything.”

Binker observed suspected blood on the man’s pants. The man was identified as Lascelles Simmonds, 31, no address given, who was detained and taken to the Plains Township police station. No charges had been filed against Simmonds as of Thursday afternoon.

The affidavit states Det. Daniel Lewis interviewed Linroy Linton at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Hospital, who told Lewis that he was starring in a music video that was being recorded in room 713 of the Holiday Inn. Linton said there were 10 people in the room during the recording.

Hooded man enters room

Linton told Lewis that he saw a person with their hood up and possibly wearing a mask enter the area and star shooting an unknown type of firearm multiple times. Linton could not provide any additional information. The affidavit states Linton was struck by bullets in both of his forearms and also in his left chest area.

Linton also told Lewis that his cameraman may have been recording at the time of the shooting, however he said he did not know the cameraman’s name or phone number, but it may be in his cell phone but he did not know where it was. Linton said the items might still be in room 713, along with the camera used in the recording.

Investigators also interviewed Damian Thomas and Ronald Charles at Geisinger Wyoming Valley. Both said they were in room 713 watching the video being produced. While in a back bedroom, they said they heard approximately seven shots come from the front of the room. They said they did not see the shooter and they observed Linton had been shot, assisting him to a car to take him to Geisinger.

Items searched for

According to documents received from the DA’s office, items to be searched for include latent prints, blood, bodily fluid, hair, fibers, any trace evidence, firearms, ammunition, clothing, personal belongings, such as clothes, bags, shoes, controlled substances, drug paraphernalia, U.S. currency, cellular phones and data within, and all electronic devices capable of sending and receiving or storing data and all data within, video recording devices and data within and any other information , such as telephone numbers, names, occupancy, identification cards, credit cards, deceased persons and their clothing/property.

Plains Township Police is the lead investigating agency, assisted by the Pennsylvania State Police FSU, the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office, and the Luzerne County Coroner’s Office.