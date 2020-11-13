🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Police filed drug and child endangerment charges against a Hanover Township woman after she was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run accident Wednesday.

Neither Aressa Grady, 31, of Mark Drive nor the small child in her vehicle were injured, police said.

In addition to the endangerment charge Grady faces charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of misbranded or adulterated controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and damage to an unattended vehicle. She was arraigned and released on $5,000 unsecured bail.

Wilkes-Barre police said they responded to a report of a hit-and-run in the 100 block of Bowman and located a Nissan Murano near the intersection with Pearl Street. The Nissan had heavy front-end damage, police said.

According to the affidavit of probable cause filed with the criminal complaint:

Police identified Grady as the driver of the Nissan. While speaking with her, an officer saw Grady had balance issues and overall confusion.

Grady could not remember why she was on Bowman Street and believed she was by CrisNics bar and restaurant on Barney Street.

When asked what happened to her vehicle, Grady said nothing happened to it. When police showed her the damage she stated she stopped at the car she thought she hit, but couldn’t see any damage.

Police smelled the odor of marijuana in the vehicle while checking on the child. Grady told police the smell was from her boyfriend who was in the vehicle earlier.

During further questioning by police Grady said she sometimes takes Xanax that’s prescribed. She was unable to provide a prescription.

Police believed Grady was under the influence and should not be driving. An officer informed her she was under arrest. The child’s father was contacted. He arrived at the accident scene and took custody of the child.

As an officer was placing handcuffs on Grady she continuously tried to pull away and run. During a search of Grady a small baggie of marijuana was found in the pocket of her hooded sweatshirt.

Grady was placed in the rear of a patrol vehicle and in the presence of another officer was read her Miranda rights. She was taken to Geisinger Wyoming Valley hospital where a sample of her blood was drawn. Grady began to nod off while she waited for the blood test.

Police transported Grady to headquarters and her purse was searched. Inside her child’s socks was an empty wax paper commonly used to store illegal narcotics. Also found were a small plastic container of suspected marijuana, a small cut straw and a small plastic container with 3½ Alprazolam pills. The items were placed into evidence.